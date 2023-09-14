Police investigate after teenager shot in Wake Forest

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WTVD) -- Wake Forest Police are investigating after a teenager was shot Thursday afternoon along North Allen Road.

Officers responded at 2:30 p.m. to the 200 block of North Allen Road. They found a 15-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to the foot. He was taken to a hospital with what police described as non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers and detectives remained at the scene throughout the afternoon.

The shooting is under active investigation.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Police Tip Line at (919) 435-9610. You may remain anonymous.

