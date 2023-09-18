WATCH LIVE

Husband charged in connection with wife's murder

Monday, September 18, 2023 12:41AM
Woman killed in Wake Co. stabbing identified; man still hospitalized
The Wake County Sheriff's Office is investigating a stabbing that left a woman dead and a man injured.

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Wake County Sheriff's Office charged a man after his wife was stabbed and killed in early September.

The sheriff's office said Xuan Thanh Pham, 63, was arrested and charged Sunday with murder in the death of Hue Thi Lu'o'ng, 58.

Deputies said Pham and Lu'o'ng were married.

The stabbing happened in the 8800 block of Ligon Mill Road in Wake Forest on Sept. 5. When deputies arrived, they found a man and a woman with stab wounds. The woman later died from her injuries at the hospital.

Deputies later identified the woman as Hue Thi Lu'o'ng.

Pham is being held at the Wake County Detention Center without bond.

Featured video is from a previous report

