'We want them to come here': New WakeMed center targets health needs of underserved communities

A brand new center in Southeast Raleigh is targeting the needs of the underserved in the Oak City.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) - A brand new center in Southeast Raleigh is targeting the needs of underserved residents.

"When a patient comes here, they will be screened for mental health conditions and physical health needs," said Dr. Nerissa Price, a medical professional with WakeMed.

Inside there are zen vibes and photos of local Raleigh sites intentionally placed to establish a relaxed environment.

For Dr. Price this mission is personal as she grew up in this community and knows first-hand what people here need.

"They are disproportionately Black and Brown. They may have physical health conditions but also mental health conditions. And so, we want folks, however they come, to come here," she said.

There's clinical space with exam rooms right next to therapy spaces. Medical professionals say this Center for Community Health, Innovation and Equity is taking a holistic approach by addressing patient's mental and physical health to achieve long term success.

Dr. Annie Pugh hopes it will help tackle the stigma and bias in healthcare that could build trust.

"Our patients traditionally haven't seen a doctor in many, many years. Some people have difficulty coming into a doctor setting because of prior experiences," said Dr. Pugh.

While WakeMed professionals say this idea was a year in the making, it's now a reality aimed to address longstanding health inequities and serve more than 500 people a year.