WakeMed is ending age-related visitation restrictions

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- WakeMed has lifted its age-related visitation restrictions as of Monday.

Previously, children under 12 were not allowed in all hospital nursing units and patient care areas.

In January, WakeMed was one of several local hospitals that enforced visitor policies as part of an effort to slow respiratory illnesses. Other hospitals include UNC Health and Duke Health.

According to the press release, the decrease in respiratory illnesses in the community led to normal visitation status.

