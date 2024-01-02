Area hospitals implement masking, visitor policies as respiratory illnesses rise

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- The new year is bringing new policies at several area hospitals.

They are part of a new effort to slow the spread of respiratory illnesses.

Starting Tuesday, UNC Health and WakeMed will begin restricting young visitors from inpatient areas and will use masks when providing patient care.

On Wednesday, a similar policy takes effect at Duke Health.

Also, patients will be limited to no more than two visitors at one time.

Cape Fear Valley Health is requiring masks for all patients and visitors.

According to an ABC News tally, North Carolina is one of at least six states (California, Illinois, Massachusetts, Washington, and Wisconsin) to have some hospitals that have reinstated masking either in certain areas or at all times because of the rising cases of respiratory viruses, including COVID-19 and flu.

