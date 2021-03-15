Education

Wake County Schools cancels traditional proms, releases altered graduation plans for 2021

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Wake County Public Schools System on Monday announced plans for 2021 graduations and proms in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Current pandemic guidance prevents planning for 2021 graduation ceremonies at the typical large venues like Raleigh Convention Center," the district said.

For that reason, each school will host graduation ceremonies on its campuses in the spring.

Johnston County Public Schools updates policy, will allow traditional graduation ceremonies, senior proms

WCPSS said graduation ceremonies will be held in the school stadium at most schools. They will be able to accommodate a maximum of 30 percent venue capacity for guests.

The district said families can plan to receive that information before April 9.

WCPSS also announced that high schools will not be able to host traditional proms.

"Instead, each high school will host an event to safely celebrate graduating seniors and help to create memories that are an important part of the high school experience," the district said.

No further details on what that means exactly were released.

The district said schools will be sending out more details in the coming weeks.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationwake countygraduationcoronaviruspromcovid 19 pandemicwake county schools
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Why some can't withdraw stimulus payments from bank accounts
How many executive order violations led to citations in NC? Not many
2 charged in assault of Capitol officer who died after riot
College students celebrating spring break despite pandemic
LATEST: 1,337 newly-reported COVID-19 cases
NC castle giving away $40K dream wedding to couple affected by pandemic
Elementary students welcomed back to class with pep rally
Show More
'Amityville Horror' killer Ronald DeFeo Jr. dies in prison
Biden, Harris to promote stimulus plan's benefits
Waiting for your $1,400? Check with the IRS tracker now
Partnership helps Urban Ministries offer fresh produce
Frat parties blamed for uptick in Duke COVID-19 cases
More TOP STORIES News