Johnston County Public Schools updates policy, will allow traditional graduation ceremonies, senior proms

JOHNSTON COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Here's some exciting news from Johnston County Public Schools. Students and their families will be able to participate in traditional graduation ceremonies and senior proms after all.The district released its updated plan Tuesday, Mar. 9.Johnston County Early College Academy and Johnston County Career and Technical Leadership Academy will hold personalized graduations for individual graduates on Friday, May 14.All remaining high schools will hold either traditional graduation ceremonies or multiple ceremonies on Friday, May 28.The traditional high schools will also hold a drive-through ceremony on Tuesday, June 1, for families that opt out of the May 28 ceremony.Senior proms will be held in indoor/outdoor venues.Back in February, students were preparing for a 2020-style repeat of area graduations. That decision was based Gov. Cooper's Executive Order 189, which restricted indoor and outdoor gatherings.All schools will communicate the specific details in regards to their graduation prom schedules with students and their families.The school district said guidelines outlined in Gov. Cooper's Executive Order No. 195 will be followed at all school events. Changes to the graduation schedule will be made if there's a change to that order.