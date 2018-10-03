'We were all over Wilmington:' Durham police officers reflect on Hurricane Florence work

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) --
Nearly 20 Durham police officers returned after spending a week in Wilmington helping those affected by Hurricane Florence.

"We were all over Wilmington," said Capt. Mariane Bond, who's been with the Durham Police Department for 19 years. "Our main focus was on security and traffic."

A call was put out for volunteers to go and nearly 60 people responded. Eventually, 18 made their way down to work with the Wilmington Police Department and New Hanover County Sheriff's Office.



"I was glad to help," Capt. Bond said. "There were so many people in need at the disaster relief center and it was heartbreaking. There were a lot of elderly folks and a lot of disabled people who just lost everything so being to help and be part of that was important."

Sgt. Brie Butler, a 10 year veteran of the force, spent most of her time at the FEMA recovery center. She also has family in New Bern.

"Just seeing the way the community came together was just my ultimate takeaway," she said. "Watching people help each other out when getting in line. There was no fighting."

Officer Justin Rose went out with a Wilmington officer on patrol.

"They had been working for three weeks straight," Rose said. "They were working 12 hour days or more each day so we went down there so we could give their officers down there time to go home, sleep and shower for the first time in days."
