Heat index values in 100s, severe weather risk today and tomorrow in the forecast

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Hot and humid conditions continue today and Tuesday with dangerously high heat index values of 105 to 109 when it comes to weather.

Strong thunderstorms are also possible on Monday and Tuesday.

A front will bring a shot of isolated showers and storms this afternoon and evening. There is a level 1 risk of strong to severe storms for the entire ABC11 viewing area. Damaging winds and hail are the main threats.

On Tuesday a cold front moves in and the severe risk will be elevated to a level 2 threat. Locally heavy downpours will be possible.

That same front stalls Wednesday and Thursday, keeping showers and storms around the region.