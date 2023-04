Flooding caused a crash on U.S. 1 in Cary. Traffic backed up because of rising water.

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Heavy rains caused problems on the roads in certain parts of the Triangle on Friday morning.

One spot where rising water was reported was on U.S. 1 in Cary.

Vehicles had to slow down almost to a complete stop for water that collected on a certain part of the highway.

A flash flood warning has been issued for Wake and Harnett counties until 10:15 a.m.