83 percent of weekends in 2019 have been rainy, North Carolina climatologists say

Those who are fortunate enough to have weekends off should be able to spend them outside, under the Carolina sunshine, or that's how it's supposed to be.

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Those who are fortunate enough to have weekends off should be able to spend them outside, under the Carolina sunshine, or that's how it's supposed to be.

So far, in 2019, that just hasn't been the case for our area.

After being sick of rainy weekends, Don "Big Weather" Schweeneker decided to see just how many we've had this year.



We've had five Fridays in a row with rain, including every Friday in April. As a matter of fact, 10 out of 18 Fridays have seen rain this year.

After seeing this, Big Weather moved on to Saturdays and Sundays.

When looking at those statistics, from the North Carolina Climate Office, it turns out that 15 out of 18 weekends (Friday, Saturday and Sunday) have had some amount of rain. That's a whopping 83%.

And unfortunately, it looks like the streak will continue.

Though the forecast can change this far out, we have a chance for showers this upcoming Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

If it does rain, Big Weather said we need to keep a Norwegian saying in mind: "There's no such thing as bad weather, only bad clothing."

That means grab the raincoat, get outside, and enjoy.

