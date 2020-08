5.1 magnitude earthquake reported in Sparta, could be felt across parts of central North Carolina

Did You Feel It??? According to the USGS, North Carolina just experienced a 5.1 magnitude earthquake with the epicenter at 2 km SSE of Sparta, North Carolina. For more info click here https://t.co/cq5bMmUcJD pic.twitter.com/pzAt8tvuRP — NWS Raleigh (@NWSRaleigh) August 9, 2020

EMBED >More News Videos ABC11's Jonah Kaplan describes feeling the 5.1 earthquake that rattled parts of central NC

SPARTA, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 5.1 magnitude earthquake centered near Sparta, North Carolina could be felt across parts of the state Sunday morning.According to the USGS, a 5.1 earthquake happened just after 8 a.m. 3 km southeast of Sparta, North Carolina. ABC11 callers began reporting their homes shaking just after 8:05 a.m.The National Weather Service for Greenville-Spartanburg, SC reported that, according to the USGS database, Sunday's earthquake is the second strongest on record in North Carolina since 1900.The strongest was a 5.2-magnitude near Skyland in February 1916.There have been no reports of damage or injuries.ABC11's Steve Stewart says aftershocks could be felt later today or in the coming days.