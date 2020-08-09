5.1 magnitude earthquake reported in Sparta, could be felt across parts of central North Carolina

See breaking news? Tell us about it here.
According to the USGS, a 5.1 earthquake happened just after 8 a.m. 3 km southeast of Sparta, North Carolina.
ABC11 callers began reporting their homes shaking just after 8:05 a.m.
The National Weather Service for Greenville-Spartanburg, SC reported that, according to the USGS database, Sunday's earthquake is the second strongest on record in North Carolina since 1900.
The strongest was a 5.2-magnitude near Skyland in February 1916.
There have been no reports of damage or injuries.
Did You Feel It??? According to the USGS, North Carolina just experienced a 5.1 magnitude earthquake with the epicenter at 2 km SSE of Sparta, North Carolina. For more info click here https://t.co/cq5bMmUcJD pic.twitter.com/pzAt8tvuRP— NWS Raleigh (@NWSRaleigh) August 9, 2020
ABC11's Steve Stewart says aftershocks could be felt later today or in the coming days.
