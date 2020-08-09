earthquake

5.1 magnitude earthquake reported in Sparta, could be felt across parts of central North Carolina

SPARTA, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 5.1 magnitude earthquake centered near Sparta, North Carolina could be felt across parts of the state Sunday morning.

According to the USGS, a 5.1 earthquake happened just after 8 a.m. 3 km southeast of Sparta, North Carolina.

ABC11 callers began reporting their homes shaking just after 8:05 a.m.



The National Weather Service for Greenville-Spartanburg, SC reported that, according to the USGS database, Sunday's earthquake is the second strongest on record in North Carolina since 1900.

The strongest was a 5.2-magnitude near Skyland in February 1916.

There have been no reports of damage or injuries.



ABC11's Steve Stewart says aftershocks could be felt later today or in the coming days.

WATCH: ABC11's Jonah Kaplan describes feeling the 5.1 earthquake that rattled parts of central NC
ABC11's Jonah Kaplan describes feeling the 5.1 earthquake that rattled parts of central NC

