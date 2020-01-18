Weather

Rain Tonight

A cold front will reach central North Carolina tonight, and a couple of rain showers are breaking out ahead of that boundary this afternoon.
Rain will linger through this evening and taper off from west to east during the overnight.

Once the cold front pushes to the east, and out of eastern North Carolina by tomorrow morning, drier air will flow into the region.
This will allow any residual clouds tonight to break up quickly early tomorrow, and most of the day will offer a partly to mostly sunny sky.
Because the northwesterly wind flow directly behind the frontal passage late tonight and tomorrow will serve to bolster area temperatures for a while, most places should be in the 40s or lower 50s late tonight and tomorrow morning. However, some much colder air will be following on the heels of this later tomorrow and especially tomorrow night.

As we have been stating all week, the cold air pouring into the Great Lakes and northeastern United States later this weekend might bring some of the coldest air of the season to the eastern third of the U.S.
This cold, dry air mass should support exceptionally cold nights and chilly days across central North Carolina right through the middle of the upcoming week.

High pressure will remain locked in over the Carolinas Thursday but the cold air will grow stale. So, most temperatures will start a moderating trend.

High pressure will give way to a storm system developing over the Deep South with more clouds for Friday and the return of some rain for the upcoming weekend.

Have a great evening!
-Brittany Bell


