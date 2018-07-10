Beryl becomes first hurricane of the 2018 Atlantic season

MIAMI, Fla. (WTVD) --Beryl has been upgraded to a hurricane, making it the first hurricane of the 2018 Atlantic season.
Here's the latest update on #hurricane #Beryl Still well out to sea and moving west. #monitoring #ncwx pic.twitter.com/aQ0R0rj7jU— Don Schwenneker (@BigweatherABC11) July 6, 2018
The latest update from the NHC shows this tiny storm located over 1,000 miles east-southeast of the Lesser Antilles Islands.
It's moving west at a fairly quick pace of 14 mph.
It's expected to pick up speed as we head toward Saturday.
WATCH: 2018 Hurricane Special
On this current track, it stays east of the Lesser Antilles through Sunday.
The latest satellite data shows maximum sustained winds up around 75 mph with gusts a bit higher and it could strengthen as we head through the day.
The estimated minimum central pressure is 995 mb (29.39 inches).
Beryl should weaken by late Saturday and become a tropical storm or degenerate into just an area of showers/thunderstorms near the Lesser Antilles late Sunday into Monday.
Incidentally, according to Philip Klotzbach, a hurricane expert from Colorado State University, this is only the third storm to reach hurricane strength in the tropical Atlantic (<20N, 60-20W) prior to August 1 since 1950.
The other two were both named Bertha.
One in 1996, and one in 2008.