Severe Storms Today

A storm system and associated cold front that had been responsible for severe weather across the Gulf Coast states Thursday will continue to move east today.

It will bring severe weather to the Carolinas. There will be showers and thunderstorms in some places ahead of the main storm, and any thunderstorm can be heavy and gusty. We then we will be tracking a solid line of showers and thunderstorms that will cross the Triangle later in the afternoon and early evening.

Flooding downpours, damaging wind gusts and even an isolated tornado are all possible. Here is the latest from the SPC.



There can be a leftover shower in spots overnight and into Saturday as the upper energy with this system lags behind and slowly moves east.

Easter Sunday will see more sunshine as an upper low moves out. It will be noticeably cooler for the afternoon hours with highs in the lower 60s.

High pressure will build in Monday producing plenty of sunshine. Temperatures will recover as highs will reach the mid-70s.

A front will approach the area later Tuesday and Wednesday with some clouds. A couple of showers will be possible by Wednesday.

Have a great Friday and stay safe!

Bigweather




