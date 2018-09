As Tropical Storm Florence continues to crawl across the Carolinas , customers affected will get free calling, texting and data services from major cell phone carriers.is making unlimited domestic Talk, Text & Data available to postpaid and prepaid customers from Sep. 14 - 17.will issue credits and waive additional charges to provide unlimited talk, text, and data access from Sep. 11 - 25.is extending its offer to those not already on an unlimited plan.will waive call, text and data overage fees starting Sep. 12 through Sep. 25., which is owned by AT&T, will extend payment due dates for people who can't make it to a store between Sep. 14 and 17.