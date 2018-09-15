As Tropical Storm Florence continues to crawl across the Carolinas, customers affected will get free calling, texting and data services from major cell phone carriers.
Verizon Wireless is making unlimited domestic Talk, Text & Data available to postpaid and prepaid customers from Sep. 14 - 17.
AT&T will issue credits and waive additional charges to provide unlimited talk, text, and data access from Sep. 11 - 25.
T-Mobile is extending its offer to those not already on an unlimited plan.
Sprint will waive call, text and data overage fees starting Sep. 12 through Sep. 25.
Cricket Wireless, which is owned by AT&T, will extend payment due dates for people who can't make it to a store between Sep. 14 and 17.
