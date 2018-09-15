HURRICANE FLORENCE

Cell phone carriers offering free services during Hurricane Florence

EMBED </>More Videos

Multiple cell phone carriers offering free services for customers affected by Hurricane Florence

Lenaé Frazier
As Tropical Storm Florence continues to crawl across the Carolinas, customers affected will get free calling, texting and data services from major cell phone carriers.

Verizon Wireless is making unlimited domestic Talk, Text & Data available to postpaid and prepaid customers from Sep. 14 - 17.

AT&T will issue credits and waive additional charges to provide unlimited talk, text, and data access from Sep. 11 - 25.

T-Mobile is extending its offer to those not already on an unlimited plan.

Sprint will waive call, text and data overage fees starting Sep. 12 through Sep. 25.

Cricket Wireless, which is owned by AT&T, will extend payment due dates for people who can't make it to a store between Sep. 14 and 17.

Hurricane Florence: How you can help the victims

Downloading the ABC11 app is the best way to stay up-to-date on the latest conditions from Hurricane Florence.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherhurricanehurricane florencecellphonebusinessverizonAT&Tt-mobilesprintNCSouth Carolina
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HURRICANE FLORENCE
Dog helps squirrel displaced by Florence
WATCH LIVE: Continuing coverage as TS Florence drenches the Carolinas
Power outage numbers approaching one million after Florence hits NC
Death toll climbs to at least 6 as Florence pushes through the Carolinas
More hurricane florence
WEATHER
WATCH LIVE: Continuing coverage as TS Florence drenches the Carolinas
Power outage numbers approaching one million after Florence hits NC
Death toll climbs to at least 6 as Florence pushes through the Carolinas
Rain totals: Areas could see another 20 inches
More Weather
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: Continuing coverage as TS Florence drenches the Carolinas
Snakes in the floodwater at Crabtree Creek
Rain totals: Areas could see another 20 inches
Sleeping Raleigh family escapes injury when huge tree crashes into home
Florence: How much damage to expect in the Triangle
Craven County elderly mother explains why she didn't evacuate
Death toll climbs to at least 6 as Florence pushes through the Carolinas
Power outage numbers approaching one million after Florence hits NC
Show More
Gator spotted walking around Myrtle Beach after Florence
2 dead in Fayetteville house fire
Curfews, bus service, trash pickup schedules - what you need to know after Florence
Hurricane Florence: How to get help during the storm
Hurricane Florence: How you can help the victims
More News