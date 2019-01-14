NORTH CAROLINA (WTVD) --Governor Roy Cooper has declared a state of emergency after a winter storm hit the western part of the state.
While the Triangle-area was spared, the storm dumped 10-12 inches of snow on parts of Missouri, Iowa, and Illinois from Friday into Saturday.
Freezing rain was seen in parts of North Carolina, causing a build-up of ice in many areas west of Raleigh.
Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App
Cooper declared the emergency after the storm knocked out power to roughly 98,000 customers.
Ice accumulation reports from this weekend's storm. pic.twitter.com/KlUiUgOmNj— NWS Eastern Region (@NWSEastern) January 13, 2019
The potential hazardous conditions caused several school districts in our area to delay opening.
There’s ice on the trees in @CityofRoxboro with predawn temps in the upper 20s. @PersonCountyNC govt & schools are on 2 hour delays this AM. We’ll show you more on @ABC11_WTVD #abc11 #earlyriser #drivewithcare pic.twitter.com/ph8qAnsFTl— Anthony Wilson (@AnthonyABC11) January 14, 2019
Temperatures will remain below freezing across central North Carolina Monday morning, creating the potential for slick roads in some counties that saw excess rain.
4am Wind Chills. The entire area is at/or below freezing for #windchills this morning, so #BundleUp pic.twitter.com/aZ0F9u219W— Don Schwenneker (@BigweatherABC11) January 14, 2019
But these cold temperatures won't stick around for long.
Big Weather said we'll be back in the upper 50s by the end of the week.
Related: Massive snowball fight breaks out beside Washington Monument