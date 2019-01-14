WEATHER

Governor Roy Cooper declares state of emergency after snow, ice storm

EMBED </>More Videos

Governor Roy Cooper has declared a state of emergency after a winter storm hit the western part of the state. (AP Photo/Skip Foreman)

NORTH CAROLINA (WTVD) --
Governor Roy Cooper has declared a state of emergency after a winter storm hit the western part of the state.

While the Triangle-area was spared, the storm dumped 10-12 inches of snow on parts of Missouri, Iowa, and Illinois from Friday into Saturday.

Freezing rain was seen in parts of North Carolina, causing a build-up of ice in many areas west of Raleigh.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Cooper declared the emergency after the storm knocked out power to roughly 98,000 customers.



The potential hazardous conditions caused several school districts in our area to delay opening.



Temperatures will remain below freezing across central North Carolina Monday morning, creating the potential for slick roads in some counties that saw excess rain.



But these cold temperatures won't stick around for long.

Big Weather said we'll be back in the upper 50s by the end of the week.

Related: Massive snowball fight breaks out beside Washington Monument

EMBED More News Videos

The government shutdown didn't stop people from having fun at the nation's capital on Sunday.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherweathersnowicenorth carolina newsNC
(Copyright ©2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Rain Late Week
Cold rain and sleet expected in the Triangle through Sunday night
Jan. 11, 1908: Grand Canyon becomes a national monument
Intense dust storm turns sky blood-red: VIDEO
More Weather
Top Stories
School Closings: List of business closures, delays due to weather
Massive snowball fight breaks out beside Washington Monument
Man returns lost wallet to stranger's son
Papa Murphy's shut down after photos of sleeping employee go viral
Full list of Critics' Choice Awards winners
One shot, killed by employee at Pineville mall
Firetruck gets stuck in creek on way to house fire in Buncombe County
Aho leads Hurricanes past Predators 6-3
Show More
Man shot by deputy during Durham standoff charged with killing father
Gunman opens fire at mall in Utah suburb, 2 hurt
Durham Rescue Mission deploys Operation Warm Shelter
Police arrest man wanted in Harnett Co. triple homicide
Alabama police officer killed by car burglary suspect
More News