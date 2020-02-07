Weather

Power outages: Crews restore power to parts of NC after storms as residents report damage, flooding

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- More than 125,000 people across North Carolina are without power on Friday morning after severe storms moved across the Southeast on Thursday.

A wind advisory was issued for much of the state on Friday, causing more outages.

How to contact Duke Energy, Wake Electric, FayPWC

According to Duke Energy, 125,067 customers in North Carolina have no power just after 8 a.m. on Friday--even more than Thursday's 100,000 mark. In Wake County, there were 22,000 without power, more than any other county in the state, as of 8:30 a.m. About 20,000 are without power in South Carolina.

Friday, wind speeds reached 54 miles an hour at Raleigh-Durham International Airport and 50 miles an hour in Fayetteville.

Thunderstorms brought heavy rain and high winds to the Triangle, starting around 12 p.m.

ABC11 First Alert team monitor damage around the Triangle
EMBED More News Videos

NC Weather: Severe storms move through Central North Carolina (1 of 13)



ABC11's Ed Crump said he was taking cover underneath a car wash when part of the roof blew away.



Viewers across the Triangle sent in damage reports, including fallen trees and power lines.



In Raleigh near North Carolina State University, a tree fell across Brooks Avenue, smashing a car.

On Six Forks Road, a tree pulled down power lines. Raleigh Police Department officers blocked part of the road, forcing drivers to detour onto Monument Lane.

Town of Cary officials said at least 12 trees fell in the area. One crashed into a home--fortunately, the people that lived there are OK.
EMBED More News Videos



Watch storms roll through Durham
EMBED More News Videos



ABC11 is tracking the storms moving through the area. Click here for live coverage.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherncwake countydurhamfayettevillepower outageweatherstormstorm damagesevere weather
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Wind Advisory in effect for NC as 50 MPH gusts possible
American Express tells consumers their identity was stolen
Man killed from crash on US-70 in Durham
The movies that could win Oscars 2020 best picture
President Trump to visit Charlotte on Friday
12 quarantined on cruise ship in NJ amid coronavirus concerns
7 Democratic candidates to take debate stage after chaos in Iowa
Show More
NC weather: Storms leave trail of damage through Raleigh
VIDEO: Raleigh I-440 sign falls on passing vehicle
Bunn Rural Fire Dept. damaged after Thursday storms
2 women of WCSO awarded historic promotions
Troubleshooter helps Durham woman after faulty headrest deploys
More TOP STORIES News