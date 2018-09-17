DUKE ENERGY

Duke Energy Brunswick plant cut off by Florence floodwaters

NORTH CAROLINA (WTVD) --
Duke Energy's Brunswick nuclear plant is in a state of emergency after being cut off by floodwaters from Hurricane Florence.

Our newsgathering partners at The News & Observer report the 1,200-acre complex is inaccessible to outside personnel after declaring an "unusual event," the lowest level of nuclear emergency.

Nuclear Regulatory Commission spokesman Joey Ledford said the plant is stable and poses no threat to public safety.

The floodwaters have not entered the facility and have not been exposed to equipment.

There is limited access to the plant and some workers can leave the site.

Duke spokeswoman Mary Kathyrn Green said Duke Energy replacements will arrive Monday but the staff on site now has ample support.
