Fayetteville community stepping in to help after widespread flooding

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) --For many across Fayetteville, Monday was the first time since Hurricane Florence hit that they were able to see their homes.
"We've actually tried to clean up some of the water, " said Creek's Edge resident Kevin Lewis.
Lewis and his wife sought shelter at Seventy-First High School with many other families as flood waters consumed their home and caused extensive damage.
Community groups have stepped in to help and Fayetteville Christian School has turned into a distribution center.
"Toiletries, clothes, baby good. People don't have a way to feed their animals," said Tammi Peters with Fayetteville Christian School. "We've got lots of water."