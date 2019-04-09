Severe weather threat in central North Carolina continues Tuesday

There's a risk again for a severe storm or two this afternoon. The threat is highest in the Sandhills. Damaging winds will be the main concern in the strongest storms. pic.twitter.com/60GST2VhG6 — Brittany Bell (@BrittanyABC11) April 9, 2019

A look at some of the damage caused by Monday's storm

UPDATE: Cary FD says 2 adults and 2 children were inside the home when tree fell on one of the bedrooms while someone was inside. One minor injury, but person was not taken to hospital. Exact cause of fall unknown right now. #ABC11 — DeJuan Hoggard (@DeJuanABC11) April 9, 2019

Temporary stop signs are still in place on @UNC campus where power was out earlier. Power has since been restored. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/qyt4xu3qma — DeJuan Hoggard (@DeJuanABC11) April 9, 2019

ABC11 remains in First Alert Mode as heavy rain, high winds and thunderstorms make their way across the area Tuesday.The storms moved through central North Carolina on Monday evening, bringing high winds, thunder and lightning.While the chance for severe weather is lower Tuesday than Monday, meteorologist Brittany Bell said the storms still have the chance to bring high winds, hail, and an isolated tornado.Areas in and north of the Triangle have a marginal risk for severe weather Tuesday, and the Sandhills have a slight risk.Monday's storms wreaked havoc on central North Carolina.In Cary, a large tree fell onto a house.The Cary Fire Department told ABC11 that two adults and two children were inside the home when the tree fell on one of the bedrooms while a child was inside.One person sustained a minor injury that did not require a trip to the hospital.Strong winds knocked over a carport in Nash County, while officials in Apex said a lightning strike caused a model home fire.Earlier Monday, power was knocked out at UNC-Chapel Hill after a lightning strike tripped a circuit at the Cameron substation.Power was restored shortly before 7 p.m., the university said.By evening, the threat had subsided in most areas, but wind gusts, lightning and heavy rain were still possible in the Fayetteville, Goldsboro, Smithfield, Clinton, Lillington, Wilson and nearby areas.Temperatures will remain in the 70s all week; rain shower chances remain high throughout the week.