Weather

Severe weather threat in central North Carolina continues Tuesday

EMBED <>More Videos

ABC11 remains in First Alert Mode as heavy rain, high winds and thunderstorms make their way across the area Tuesday.

ABC11 remains in First Alert Mode as heavy rain, high winds and thunderstorms make their way across the area Tuesday.

The storms moved through central North Carolina on Monday evening, bringing high winds, thunder and lightning.

While the chance for severe weather is lower Tuesday than Monday, meteorologist Brittany Bell said the storms still have the chance to bring high winds, hail, and an isolated tornado.

Areas in and north of the Triangle have a marginal risk for severe weather Tuesday, and the Sandhills have a slight risk.



Monday's storms wreaked havoc on central North Carolina.

EMBED More News Videos

A look at some of the damage caused by Monday's storm



In Cary, a large tree fell onto a house.

The Cary Fire Department told ABC11 that two adults and two children were inside the home when the tree fell on one of the bedrooms while a child was inside.

One person sustained a minor injury that did not require a trip to the hospital.



Strong winds knocked over a carport in Nash County, while officials in Apex said a lightning strike caused a model home fire.

Earlier Monday, power was knocked out at UNC-Chapel Hill after a lightning strike tripped a circuit at the Cameron substation.



Power was restored shortly before 7 p.m., the university said.

By evening, the threat had subsided in most areas, but wind gusts, lightning and heavy rain were still possible in the Fayetteville, Goldsboro, Smithfield, Clinton, Lillington, Wilson and nearby areas.

See also: What are straight-line winds and how do they form

Temperatures will remain in the 70s all week; rain shower chances remain high throughout the week.




Check the radar anytime with the free AccuWeather app for iPhone and Android today!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherraleighstormraintornadonorth carolina news
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
2 girls found alive and OK after going missing Tuesday morning
Man killed at Waffle House while paying for meals, handing out cash
New mammogram guidelines from major medical group
Arrests made in kidnapping of American tourist in Uganda
LIVE: Sander faces death penalty after being found guilty of 3 murders
The B-52s to play in Greensboro during 40th anniversary tour
High pollen count to return Thursday
Show More
VIDEO: California officer saves choking baby girl
What is a 'bomb cyclone?'
Father charged after 2-year-old son found dead on bedroom floor
'Strolling Thunder' aims to raise support for babies, children
How to score a free ice cream cone at Ben & Jerry's on Tuesday
More TOP STORIES News