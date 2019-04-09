tree fall

Tree falls onto Cary home during storm

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Severe weather brought heavy rain and high winds throughout the Triangle Monday night.

Around 8 p.m., Cary police reported a 60-foot tree falling onto a home near the 100 block of Fernwood Circle.

The tree fell onto a bedroom that had one child inside.

Three other people were also inside the home.

Fire officials told ABC11 one person was checked out by EMS but was not taken to the hospital.



The exact cause of the fall is not known.
