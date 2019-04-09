Tree falls onto Cary home during storm

Around 8 p.m., Cary police reported a 60-foot tree falling onto a home near the 100 block of Fernwood Circle.
The tree fell onto a bedroom that had one child inside.
Three other people were also inside the home.
Fire officials told ABC11 one person was checked out by EMS but was not taken to the hospital.
The exact cause of the fall is not known.