Cary homes damaged by fallen tree amid intense storm

A large tree toppled during the storm, hitting a row of townhomes in Cary and causing extensive damage.

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Tuesday's fast-moving storms knocked out power and caused some damage across Wake County

One neighborhood off Chapel Hill Road and Maynard in Cary was particularly hard hit when a tree smashed into homes.

A massive tree in a neighborhood on Rosefield Drive was toppled. It was tall enough that it even caused damage to the decks a whole level off the ground. Thankfully, everyone was OK, but they are going to have a lot of cleanup.

"The power had been out for about half an hour already, and I just heard this huge ripping sound and then a big crash and looked out my back door and just saw all of this," said Emily Apadula.

She said this all happened around 6 p.m. after the power went out at their home.

The damage was from a large tree hitting a row of townhomes.

"We've had some trees go down in previous storms but nothing like this, nothing that's caused this much damage," Apadula said.

"It's just another day in paradise, just got a little more interesting," said Teddy Reger.

Reger showed ABC11 inside his home -- you can't even open the door to the deck without seeing a pile of debris.

"It destroyed the rails on it, on the deck, probably going to have to replace the whole deck at some point," Reger said.

He said that insurance should cover most of the damage, but it is still frustrating.

Out on the roadways, it wasn't much better. Ponding along Highway 55 outside downtown Apex prompted some cars to turn around and others trying dangerously to plow through.

Many schools and businesses in the region closed early Tuesday in advance of the storms arriving. Now with some areas dealing with damage and power outages, many school districts are opening late on Wednesday.

Back in Cary, they're just grateful Mother Nature's wrath wasn't any worse. No injuries were reported.