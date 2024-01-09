I-95 in Nash County closed in both directions because of flooding; road impassible

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WTVD) -- Interstate 95 is closed in both directions in Nash County on Tuesday afternoon.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation said the road is impassible after heavy rain struck the area.

The affected area is from Mile Marker 132 to 138, near Sandy Cross Road, not far from Rocky Mount.

The roadway was expected to be closed for several hours.

NCDOT officials estimated that it might be 8 p.m. before I-95 traffic could get safely moving.

OTHER ROADS

NCDOT noted a couple other roads in the viewing area that have been severely affected.

SR-1924 (Rowan Road) in Sampson County is closed in both directions. That is east of Clinton, near NC 24 and New Hope Church Road. It likely won't reopen until 10:30 p.m.

SR-1006 (Siler City Glendon Road) is impassible in Chatham County near Bill Lambert Road. The road flooded and won't be open until 8 a.m., NCDOT said.

Also in Chatham County, US 64 is closed in both directions near Greensboro Avenue because of a downed power line in the roadway.

More than ten thousand customers were without power in the Triangle as a strong line of storms moves across central North Carolina.

LIVE RADAR

Tornado watch vs warning: What to do when you see alert messages

More Stories

Here are some hacks to keep your phone charged during a power outage

If you lose power: Here's how to report and check power outages in your area

How to survive power outages in the winter

Types of generators: What to know about power generators before a power outage

What is Carbon Monoxide? Questions and Answers

What you need in your Big Weather hurricane emergency kit

Download the ABC11 App to stay on top of breaking weather stories and weather-related news.