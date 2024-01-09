Power outages reported by thousands of customers in central NC | How to report outages in your area

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A few thousand people are without power in the Triangle as a stronger line of storms eyes central North Carolina.
The bulk of the early outages are located along Leesville Road between Raleigh and Durham.
You can check Duke Energy Progress' Outage Map for yourself here.
Rain started early Tuesday morning and has been off and on all day. That will continue through the evening, but stronger -- possibly even severe -- storms could develop in the afternoon and evening.
A more detailed and up-to-date breakdown of the forecast can be found here.
As for power outages, more are expected as the storms ramp up across the region.
Here are some tips from Ready NC on what you should do ahead of the storm before you lose power
If you lose power you should call your power company.
Numbers to call in the Triangle
Duke Energy Progressive: (800) 769-3766 (800-POWERON), or (800) 419-6356 - you can also text the word OUT to 57801
Wake Electric Membership Corporation: (919) 863-6499
PWC Fayetteville: (877) 687-7921
Where are the power outages? Here are some maps you can check for locations of current outages
If you live in Duke Energy coverage area, check this map
Check here for real-time outage numbers from electric cooperatives across North Carolina.
Stay safe! Don't do this
Anyone with branches and trees down is going to want to get it cleaned up. Power companies warn that you or anyone working for you should use caution when clearing fallen tree limbs and debris from your yard after a storm. Always assume the downed line is live.
Be mindful of debris with sharp edges, glass or nails
Wear gloves and closed shoes
Don't walk in standing water
Food in the fridge or freezer
Tornado watch vs warning: What to do when you see alert messages
