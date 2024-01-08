Level 1 Severe Risk | Heavy rain, gusty winds, flooding expected Tuesday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Monday is expected to be quiet, with storms approaching the area on Tuesday.

Tuesday, strong winds, heavy rain, and even some severe weather are all possible into the night.

Some areas could see flooding up to 1.5 to 2.5 inches. Strong winds throughout the day could also lead to isolated power outages.

The strongest storm is expected to be in Central NC in the afternoon and evening with some storms turning severe. While strong winds are a primary concern, an isolated tornado is still possible.

Storms will move out quickly Tuesday night, and bring dry and windy weather for Wednesday.

