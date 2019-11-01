Weather whiplash: First Freeze Warning, Frost Advisory of the fall issued for central NC

It is 25-30° colder this morning, compared to yesterday, and it will be even colder tomorrow. #Freeze Warning & #Frost Advisory issued for our area for early tomorrow (Saturday) morning. #WeatherWhiplash pic.twitter.com/M2ox4ZcqFp — Don Schwenneker (@BigweatherABC11) November 1, 2019

Call it weather whiplash.A major cool down is underway for North Carolina as a Freeze Warning and Frost Advisory has been issued for much of the area on Saturday morning. This comes after most of the area reached the upper 70s on Thursday.Several counties in the western part of the ABC11 viewing area are under a Freeze Warning from 2.a.m. until 9 a.m. Durham, Orange, Chatham, Alamance, Person, Franklin, Granville, Vance and Warren Counties are all under Freeze Warnings.Wake, Johnston, Harnett, Lee, Cumberland, Nash, Wilson, Wayne, Edgecombe and Sampson Counties will be under a Frost Advisory.Friday morning, temperatures were 25 to 30 degrees colder throughout the area compared to Thursday.