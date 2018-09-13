WEATHER

Hurricane Florence tracker: Florence could make landfall anywhere from Cape Lookout to Wilmington

EMBED </>More Videos

A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for mulitple counties including Wake.

Hurricane Florence was downgraded to a Category 2 storm Wednesday night but it remains a potentially catastrophic storm as it moves toward North and South Carolina and makes landfall by Friday morning.

LATEST RADAR IMAGE:


As of 2 a.m., the storm was located 375 miles east-southwest of Wilmington with maximum winds of 110 mph.

Governor Roy Cooper will hold a news conference at 10 a.m. You can watch it here

After the storm makes landfall, it will then slow down and begin to crawl to the west and southwest along the coast into South Carolina on Saturday.

Downloading the ABC11 app is the best way to stay up-to-date on the latest conditions from Hurricane Florence.

The storm's eye continued to show deterioration; however, the threat of rainfall has not diminished for the Triangle-area.

RALEIGH WEATHER: How will Hurricane Florence impact the Triangle?
As Hurricane Florence approaches and track shifts there are a lot of questions regarding how bad it will get in the Triangle and Sandhills.

5 a.m.

Hurricane Florence was located 200 miles east-southeast of Wilmington with maximum winds of 110 mph.

The storm could make landfall around 2 a.m. Friday anywhere from Cape Lookout to Wilmington.

When it does make landfall it is expected to be a Category 1 with winds of 105 mph.

It will then turn into a Tropical Storm on Saturday as it heads south.

Hurricane Warning issued for Wayne and Sampson counties.

4:30 a.m.


A Flash Flood Watch was issued for Chatham, Davidson, Edgecombe, Franklin, Nash, Randolph, Wake, Wilson, Anson, Harnett, Hoke, Johnston, Montgomery, Moore, Richmond, Scotland, and Stanly counties.

Florence outlook for the rest of the week

The National Hurricane Center said Wednesday evening that the storm is expected to bring a life-threatening storm surge and rainfall to the Carolinas as it approaches the coast Thursday and Friday.

FULL HURRICANE FLORENCE COVERAGE

Residents in the path of Florence should prepare for significant wind damage that will lead to utility outages; winds with 120 mph gusts may reach North Carolina Thursday.

Coastal locations and areas near the mouths of the Pamlico and Neuse rivers could see major storm surge flooding.

RELATED: 1-3 million outages expected across North and South Carolina, Duke Energy says

Florence will weaken to a tropical storm on Friday over northeast South Carolina and then move deeper into South Carolina on Sunday.

If Florence does not come far enough inland, it could still be a hurricane on Saturday.

Heavy rain will continue across the area and especially southward into South Carolina on Sunday but the damaging winds will subside.

Florence should continue to weaken into a Tropical Depression on Sunday, but it will still cause the flooding to shift into the foothills and the eastern slopes of the Appalachians of North and South Carolina Sunday into Monday.

Check the radar anytime with the free AccuWeather app for iPhone and Android today!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherweatherhurricane florencehurricanepower outagerainwindNC
(Copyright ©2018 ABC11-WTVD-TV/DT. All Rights Reserved - The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
WEATHER
How to keep kids occupied during the storm
What do hurricane categories really mean?
Tracking Florence
Hurricane Florence weakens to a Category 2 storm as it approaches the coast
More Weather
Top Stories
Raleigh's low-lying homeowners urged to seek higher ground
How to keep kids occupied during the storm
How will Hurricane Florence impact Raleigh?
Airlines cancel flights out of RDU ahead of Florence
Former DPS head talks lessons learned after Hurricane Floyd
VIDEO: ABC11 joins Hurricane Hunters on mission into Florence's eye
How Waffle House helps FEMA during a disaster like Hurricane Florence
'Cajun Navy' captain from Texas heads to Carolinas for Hurricane Florence rescues
Show More
Some Raleigh residents being urged to leave home ahead of Florence
1-3 million outages expected across North and South Carolina, Duke Energy says
Hurricane Florence: Strong winds a threat for North Carolina
Transit agencies suspending bus service starting Thursday afternoon
List of area hurricane shelters, emergency operations centers
More News