Florence: Here's how to get mental health support after the storm

Tonya Simpson
Storms like Florence can put a lot of people in very stressful and life-changing situations.

Health officials said it is common to see an uptick in reports of people suffering from stress, anxiety, depression, and other mental health symptoms following natural disasters like this one.

The federal government has free crisis counseling available to anyone who may need it.

Call 1-800-985-5990 or text "TalkWithUs" to 66746 to connect with a trained counselor.
