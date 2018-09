Residents in eight North Carolina counties could get federal help to clean up and rebuild.President Donald Trump issued a disaster declaration that covers Beaufort, Brunswick, Carteret, Craven, New Hanover, Onslow, Pamlico and Pender Counties.That means people living in those areas may be eligible for grants to get temporary housing, money for home repairs, low-cost loans, or funds to cover uninsured property losses.Anyone in the designated areas can start applying for assistance online at DisasterAssistance.gov or by calling 1-800-462-7585.