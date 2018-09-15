Road closed due to flooding on I-40 both ways between NC-24 and US-117.#abc11 pic.twitter.com/EAQHPZevM1 — Kim Deaner (@kimdeanerabc11) September 15, 2018

Road closed due to flooding on I-95 Southbound between Exit 71 Long Branch Rd and Exit 70 Bud Hawkins Rd.#abc11 pic.twitter.com/lZmjMPxbO0 — Kim Deaner (@kimdeanerabc11) September 15, 2018

Avent Ferry Rd: road closed between Crest Rd and Western Blvd#abc11 pic.twitter.com/z3Ysvf7lSP — Kim Deaner (@kimdeanerabc11) September 15, 2018

Some roads have closed as Tropical Storm Florence makes its way through North Carolina.-I-95 in Harnett County from marker 71 near Long Branch Road heading southTake Exit 138-B for US-64 West. Take US-64 West until reaching I-440 and use the right two lanes for Exit 419 to I-440 West. Continue on I-440 West for 14 miles then stay in the left two lanes to continue onto US-1 South. Follow US-1 South for 65 Miles until reaching US-15/501 South, South of Aberdeen. Turn left onto US-15/501 South and continue for 26 miles then turn left onto US-74 East. Continue on US-74 East for 26 miles then take Exit 209-A for I-95 South.-Southbound and northbound lanes on 1-40 between Exit 364 and 369 in Duplin County-I-40, westbound and eastbound, is closed between NC-24 and US-117-I-95 Southbound between Exit 71 Long Branch Road and Exit 70 Bud Hawkins Road in Harnett CountyContinue on US-301 South to NC-82 East and continue on NC-82 to I-95.-Avant Ferry Road closed between Crest Road and Western Blvd.Other roads were closed because of downed power lines.NC Highway Patrol says to be safe and never drive through standing or moving water.South Main Street/US 1A, between Capital Boulevard/US 1 and Ligon Mill Road, was closed Friday night due to flooding but has reopened as of 9:30 a.m. Saturday.