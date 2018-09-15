ROAD CLOSURE

NC road closures: I-40, I-95 affected by Florence

Update on road closures in NC

Some roads have closed as Tropical Storm Florence makes its way through North Carolina.

Here are some of the major road closures as of Saturday morning:

-I-95 in Harnett County from marker 71 near Long Branch Road heading south

Take Exit 138-B for US-64 West. Take US-64 West until reaching I-440 and use the right two lanes for Exit 419 to I-440 West. Continue on I-440 West for 14 miles then stay in the left two lanes to continue onto US-1 South. Follow US-1 South for 65 Miles until reaching US-15/501 South, South of Aberdeen. Turn left onto US-15/501 South and continue for 26 miles then turn left onto US-74 East. Continue on US-74 East for 26 miles then take Exit 209-A for I-95 South.

-Southbound and northbound lanes on 1-40 between Exit 364 and 369 in Duplin County

-I-40, westbound and eastbound, is closed between NC-24 and US-117

-I-95 Southbound between Exit 71 Long Branch Road and Exit 70 Bud Hawkins Road in Harnett County

Continue on US-301 South to NC-82 East and continue on NC-82 to I-95.


-Avant Ferry Road closed between Crest Road and Western Blvd.


Other roads were closed because of downed power lines.

RELATED: Downed power line safety tips everyone should know

NC Highway Patrol says to be safe and never drive through standing or moving water.

Downloading the ABC11 app is the best way to stay up-to-date on the latest conditions from Hurricane Florence.

South Main Street/US 1A, between Capital Boulevard/US 1 and Ligon Mill Road, was closed Friday night due to flooding but has reopened as of 9:30 a.m. Saturday.
