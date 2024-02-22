Protesters lying in road disrupt traffic in downtown Raleigh

About 25 demonstrators were arrested after they refused to get out of the roadway, RPD said.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Pro-Palestiniean protesters lying in the roadway blocked Fayetteville Street in downtown Raleigh on Thursday afternoon.

Raleigh Police said the disruption was happening in the 300 block of Fayetteville Street. It started on the steps of the old courthouse and eventually ended up in the street.

Officers closed down the roadway and asked drivers and pedestrians to use alternate routes around the area.

Some protesters got up and walked away voluntarily but officers were seen making arrests. About 25 people were arrested on charges of unlawful assembly and impeding the flow of traffic.

One person was charged with assault on a police officer. A police spokesperson told ABC11 that the officer who was assaulted was OK and did not need to go to a hospital.

RPD told ABC11 that it responded to the scene for "the safety of the public "

