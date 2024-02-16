Bystander shot by Raleigh officer firing at domestic assault suspect, RPD 5-day report says

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The 5-day report has been released following a preliminary investigation into a shooting by a Raleigh police officer.

The shooting happened on the night of Feb. 10 near Rock Quarry Road and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

Police were called to the area to investigate a possible shooting. When they arrived they initially found nothing, but then heard several gunshots.

The 5-day report stated that Officer M.L. Berg ran toward the gunshots. His body camera reportedly shows that within seconds of hearing the gunshots, Berg locates a man holding what appears to be a gun.

Berg orders the man to drop the gun and place his hands on his head. He also identifies himself as a police officer.

The man, later identified as Ranses Vacramontes Vargas, continues to walk away from Berg and eventually sprints behind a red pickup.

The 5-day report states that Berg was then standing out in the middle of the parking lot without cover.

Raleigh Police Department said that's when Berg began firing his gun. He shot off 18 rounds.

Berg then notices movement inside the red pickup.

At this point, Berg's partner arrives and both officers move toward the truck.

They find Vargas lying on the ground beside the truck with gunshot wounds.

Inside the truck, the officers find two men, one was shot while Berg fired into the truck at Vargas.

During the pursuant investigation, officers found two women in the same area who had been shot. Investigators said Vargas shot those women before officers caught up with him.

All of the people injured in the shooting were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Vargas was charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.

Berg has been placed on administrative leave as is standard. The case remains under investigation by the State Bureau of Investigation.

