Community activists demand answers after Raleigh police shooting: 'Problem with transparency'

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Community activists demand answers from Raleigh Police Department after there was another officer-involved incident at one Raleigh business.

On Saturday night, a man was shot outside of Supreme Sweepstakes on Rock Quarry Road.

Police said they arrived on scene and found a man with a gun. One officer opened fire on the man,

Investigators then located three other people who needed medical attention. It remains unclear if all three of them were shot or injured in another way. All four people were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police are not identifying the person officers shot, explaining where the investigation stands, detailing the connection between all the people, or revealing the medical condition of those injured.

"I'm not surprised Raleigh is keeping this close to the chest, because they definitely have a problem with transparency," said Emancipate NC Executive Director Dawn Blagrove "The Raleigh Police Department is either incapable or unwilling to learn from its own mistakes."

A little more than a year ago, Darryl Williams was shot multiple times with a stun gun outside of the same business. He ended up dying in police custody.

Wake County District Attorney's Office didn't file charges against the officers involved in case.

"Every shooting that we see from the Raleigh Police Department seems to be around or near communities that are predominantly black. The question is, does that speak to a larger cultural issue within the police department where it is OK to use lethal force with people that aren't white?" questioned Blagrove.

Officers did have their body cameras turned on during Sunday's shooting. Those videos are being reviewed by the State Bureau of Investigation and RPD internal affairs.

A 5-day incident report with details about the case is expected to be released Friday.