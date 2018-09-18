Florence: List of area shelters, emergency operations centers open

FIND A FULL LIST OF AVAILABLE SHELTERS HERE.
RETWEET THIS: Here is a list of shelters opening to take in people displaced by evacuations: pic.twitter.com/DAQVCCj0fo— Governor Roy Cooper (@NC_Governor) September 12, 2018
ATTENTION: Additional shelter for those in need has opened up at South Robeson High School @ABC11_WTVD @tpowellabc11 @DanielsABC11 #HurricaneFlorence— Michael Perchick (@MichaelPerchick) September 17, 2018
Wake County
Wake County will close its three remaining shelters on Monday, Sept. 17, since the threat of Florence has diminished.
This decision comes after N.C. Emergency Management brought buses to the shelters at Garner High School, Knightdale High School, and Southeast Raleigh High School this afternoon and began moving hundreds of coastal evacuees to state-managed shelters in other counties.
The emergency shelter at Heritage High School, 1150 Forestville Road, Wake Forest, is set to close at 2 p.m. on Sunday.
Another shelter at Middle Creek High School, 123 Middle Creek Park Ave., Apex, will close on Monday.
Sanderson High School, 5500 Dixon Drive, Raleigh, will close on Monday.
Three other Wake County shelters are FULL.
They are Knightdale High School, South East Raleigh High School, and Garner Magnet High School.
JUST IN: @WakeGOV Evacuation Shelter at Knightdale High School is FULL. There are other locations at SE Raleigh High School and Garner HS @ABC11_WTVD @KdaleNC pic.twitter.com/miOcNIulyx— Michael Perchick (@MichaelPerchick) September 12, 2018
Wake County is planning to open two additional shelters Thursday after staffing and resources are finalized.
We'll update with new shelter locations as soon as we get the information.
Wake County residents who have non-emergency questions should contact officials at (919) 856-7044.
Durham County
A pre-storm emergency shelter for Durham residents will open at Hillside High School, 3727 Fayetteville Road, at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Sheriff’s Office and @APSofDurham are setting up the pet friendly shelter at @HillsideHS. If you’re bringing a pet to this shelter don’t forget vaccination records, carriers, leashes, medications, and food. pic.twitter.com/zfRNfxlOEv— Durham Sheriff (@DurhamSheriff) September 12, 2018
Bahama Ruritan Club, 8202 Stagville Road, will be the emergency shelter for the northern part of the county.
It will open at noon on Wednesday.
Orange County
UPDATE: The shelter has closed at Stanford Middle. Shelter is available at Smith Middle until noon Sunday.
Orange County officials will open two emergency shelters to help residents who may be displaced. The shelters will open Wednesday at 4 p.m.
- Smith Middle School (9201 Seawell School Road, Chapel Hill)
- CW Stanford Middle School (308 Orange High School Road, Hillsborough)
Shelters will have food or water, but will not have easy access to medications or any other personal needs. If you must have transportation, emergency transport may be provided to you by calling (919) 245-6100.
Service animals for the hearing and visually impaired will be allowed in the shelter. A rabies vaccination for dogs, cats, and ferrets is required. Please bring your pet's full vaccination record and a photo of yourself with your pet. If possible, please also bring a three-day supply of your pet's food.
Cumberland County
Cumberland County has opened six shelters. As of 9 p.m. Saturday, 853 people signed into those shelters.
Effective immediately, any mobility impaired residents who needs transportation to a shelter will have access to wheelchair accessible vehicles provided by FASTTRAC!, Cumberland County Fire Department, or the EMS Striker Team. Residents must first contact the Hurricane Florence Information Line at (910) 678-7657 to schedule transportation.
FAST transportation services to the shelters will end Saturday night at 11 p.m. and will resume at 8 a.m. Sunday morning. To submit a transportation request call (910) 678-7657. FAST will continue transporting residents to shelters until it is no longer safe to transport.
- Mac Williams Middle School; Opens Wednesday, Sept. 12 at 3 p.m.
4644 Clinton Road
Fayetteville, NC 28312
- National Guard Armory; Open
3555 Owen Dr.
Fayetteville, NC 28306
- Pine Forest High School; Opens Wednesday, Sept. 12 at 3 p.m.
525 Andrews Road
Fayetteville, NC 28311
- Seventy-First High School
6764 Raeford Road; Opens Wednesday, Sept. 12 at 3 p.m.
Fayetteville, NC 28304
- Smith Recreation Center; Opens Wednesday, Sept. 12 at 3 p.m.
1520 Slater Ave.
Fayetteville, NC 28301
- South View High School; Opens Wednesday, Sept. 12 at 3 p.m.
4184 Elk Road
Hope Mills, NC 28348
- W. T. Brown Elementary School; Opens Wednesday, Sept. 12 at 3 p.m.
2522 Andrews Church Road
Spring Lake, NC 28390
There may be a limited number of cots at some shelters and residents should take sleeping bags, blankets, mats, and /or cots, officials said early Friday.
Fayetteville is under curfew, which began Thursday at sunset.
Chatham County
UPDATE: As of 3 pm Saturday, September 15, both Chatham County emergency shelters (Chatham Middle School and Northwood High School) are closed. For questions related to Hurricane Florence or emergency sheltering, please call (919) 545-8162.
Chatham County opened two shelters at 7 p.m. Thursday.
- Northwood High: 310 Northwood High School Rd, Pittsboro 27312
- Chatham Middle: 2025 S 2nd Avenue Ext, Siler City, NC 27344
Alamance County
The Alamance County emergency shelter will close by 1 p.m. on Wednesday. Anyone remaining at the shelter will be relocated.
The Lamb's Chapel, at 415 Roxboro Road in Haw River, has reached capacity.
The Fairchild Center at 827 S. Graham-Hopedale Road in Burlington will be closing.
Alamance County Emergency Management is responsible for all emergency sheltering in the county. Shelter information can be found through Alamance County Emergency Management or (336) 227-1365.
Johnston County
The Johnston County Emergency Operations Center has designated three shelters for hurricane relief, which will open Wednesday at 8 p.m.
- The First Baptist Ministry Center
125 South 4th Street, Smithfield, NC
Dogs or cats brought to this shelter will be transported to the Johnston County Animal Shelter for safe keeping.
- North Johnston Middle School - CLOSED
435 Oil Company Road
Micro, NC 27555
- Benson Middle School - CLOSED
1600 North Wall Street
Benson, NC 27504
- West Johnston High School (pet-friendly; pets can't roam free) - CLOSED
3935 Raleigh Road
Benson, NC 27504
- Clayton High School
600 South Fayetteville Street
Clayton, NC 27520
Edgecombe County
Shelters in Edgecombe County will be D.S. Johnson Elementary School at 600 N. Fairview Road in Rocky Mount; North Edgecombe High School at 7589 N.C. 33-NW in Leggett; Tarboro High School at 1400 Howard Ave. in Tarboro; Martin Millennium Academy at 400 E. Johnston St. in Tarboro and GW Carver Elementary School at 604 E. Hamlet St. in Pinetops.
All shelters will open at 6 p.m. on Wednesday.
Franklin County
Franklin County will open the Franklin County Senior Center 127 Shannon Village Louisburg, at 1 p.m. Wednesday for residents seeking shelter. Franklin County Emergency Operations Center (EOC) will be activated at 8 a.m. Call (919) 496-5005 for questions or assistance.
Also, the National Guard Armory at 200 S Bickett Blvd in Louisburg is open as a shelter.
Halifax County
The shelter at the Kirkwood Adams Community Center in Roanoke Rapids will close at 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday. This shelter was designated primarily for evacuees from Dare County.
A new shelter will open on Thursday at 8:00 a.m. at the Dr. Ervin V. Griffin, Sr. Centre at Halifax Community College at 100 College Drive, Weldon.
This is a pet-friendly shelter and is only for pets whose owners will need to stay at the shelter. Pets that are accepted are dogs, cats, and caged birds. Residents who bring their pets to this shelter will be responsible for feeding, walking and bathroom breaks.
Other shelters will open as follows:
- William R. Davie Middle S.T.E.M. Academy in Roanoke Rapids (4391 Hwy 158, Roanoke Rapids) - opening Thursday at 8 a.m.
- Enfield-Inborden S.T.E.A.M. Academy in Enfield (13587 Hwy 481, Enfield) - opening Thursday at 8 a.m.
- Scotland Neck Senior Center in Scotland Neck (1403 Church Street) - opening Thursday at 8 a.m.
Residents who go to shelters need to bring home medications, personal hygiene items, baby supplies, etc. Food options may be limited so if you or anyone in your family has dietary restrictions, consider bringing food from home. Weapons, drugs and alcohol are prohibited in shelters.
Also, the National Guard Armory at 1300 Junior High School Road in Scotland Neck is open as a shelter.
Harnett County
Due to a leak in the roof, Harnett County's emergency shelter at Triton High School has been relocated to Coats-Erwin Middle School at 2833 N.C. 55 in Dunn.
The shelter at Overhills High School is still open at 2495 Ray Road in Spring Lake.
Anyone staying at the shelters should bring any required medications with them.
The Coats-Erwin shelter is pet-friendly.
Hoke County
A fourth shelter is available in Hoke County.
On Thursday at 7 p.m., officials opened Hoke County High School's Gibson Gym as a shelter. It's at 505 S. Bethel Ave. in Raeford. No pets are allowed there.
A shelter at West Hoke Middle School opened at 8 a.m. on Thursday at 200 Aberdeen Road in Raeford.
Another shelter open in Hoke County is Sandy Grove Middle School at 300 Chason Road in Lumber Bridge. No pets will be allowed at this site.
The previously opened location, at Don Steed Elementary School, 800 Phillipi Church Rd, Raeford, has pet shelter on site.
All persons coming to a shelter are asked to bring bedding, medicines, foods (especially baby foods and baby supplies), personal hygiene items, and flashlights. Firearms and alcoholic beverages are forbidden.
Animals are not allowed at general population shelters. For those going to a shelter and needing emergency pet sheltering for dogs or cats, pet sheltering is offered at the Don Steed Elementary
School shelter location. The pet shelter will have cages, food and water. You must provide leashes and any medication needed for your animal.
Transportation to the shelters, particularly for the elderly and disabled, is available through Hoke Area Transportation unless worsening weather conditions necessitate that such services cease. Those who need transportation can call (910) 848-4646 and ask for the Transportation Coordinator.
More Hoke County info here.
Lee County
The National Guard Armory at 2214 Nash St. in Sanford is open as a shelter.
Moore County
An emergency public shelter was opened at 3 p.m. Wednesday at North Moore High School, 1504 North Moore Road, Robbins.
Moore County opened an emergency public shelter in Carthage at 5 p.m. Wednesday at the Moore County Ag Building, 707 Pinehurst Ave. Carthage.
The Moore County Emergency Operations Center (EOC) will be activated to manage the overall storm response and recovery efforts beginning Wednesday. The number to reach the EOC for assistance is (910) 947-6317.
Sampson County
Shelters in Sampson County will be open started at 1 p.m. on Wednesday.
- Clinton High School
340 Indian Town Road, Clinton
- Union Elementary School
10400 Taylors Bridge Highway, Clinton
- Hobbton Middle School
12081 Hobbton Highway, Newton Grove
- Midway High School
15274 Spivey's Corner Highway, Dunn
- Lakewood High School
245 Lakewood School Road, Salemburg
Transportation to the shelters, particularly for the elderly and disabled, is available through Sampson Area Transportation unless worsening weather conditions necessitate that such services cease.
Those with transportation needs should call (910) 299-0127 and ask for the Transportation Coordinator.
There will be a shelter opening for those with special medical needs.
For more information about the special needs shelter, please contact the Sampson County Department of Aging at (910) 592-4653.
Those persons who depend on home oxygen, or other medical resources contingent on access to electrical power, should make arrangements to have an adequate additional supply on hand.
Nash County
Shelter locations will be Nash Central High School at 4279 Nash Central High Road in Rocky Mount and Southern Nash High School at 6446 Southern Nash High Road in Bailey.
New Hanover County
A shelter for New Hanover County is open in Raleigh.
- Southeast Raleigh Magnet High School
2600 Rock Quarry Rd, Raleigh, NC 27610
Trask Middle School at 2900 N College Road in Wilmington is also open as a shelter.
Anyone with questions about evacuating or shelter openings can call the public information hotline telephone number at (910) 798-6800.
Two shelters are still open with a total population of 153 as of 4 p.m. Tuesday:
- Sampson Middle School - 1201 West Elizabeth St., Clinton
- Special Needs Shelter - Adult Day Care, Fisher Drive, Clinton
- Pet Shelter - Livestock Arena - 93 Agriculture Place, Clinton
Scotland County
The National Guard Armory at 1520 South Main St. in Laurinburg is open as a shelter.
Wayne County
All shelters have been closed and consolidated with the shelter at Tommys Road Elementary School, 1150 Tommys Rd, Goldsboro.
Tommys Road is the only shelter open in the county.
Wilson County
Opens Wednesday, Sept 12 at 6 pm
Fike High School
500 Harrison Drive