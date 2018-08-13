WEATHER

An upper-level low pressure system that has been spinning over the eastern United States during the last few days will bring another day of scattered showers and thunderstorms across Central North Carolina.

As on recent days, any afternoon thunderstorm can bring a locally drenching downpour.

The upper-level low pressure will finally move away as we move into the middle of this week. As a result, the chances of any rain will drop significantly tomorrow through Thursday.

The increased amount of sunshine during these three days will boost afternoon temperatures to or above 90 in most spots.

Nighttime lows will be within a few degrees of 70.

An increased chance of thunderstorms will return to the forecast for Friday and the weekend as moisture returns to all levels of the atmosphere.

Have a great week!

Bigweather

