Around 9:30 a.m Thursday, the Category 2 storm was about 170 miles east-southeast of Wilmington 220 miles east of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
As of 10 a.m., more than 7,000 people have taken refuge inside of the 108 shelters the state has opened for Florence evacuees.
After the storm makes landfall, it will then slow down and begin to crawl to the west and southwest along the coast into South Carolina on Saturday.
The storm's eye continued to show deterioration; however, the threat of rainfall has not diminished for the Triangle-area. (Expected impact for the Triangle here.)
10 a.m.
During a news conference Thursday morning, Governor Roy Cooper reminded North Carolinians about the seriousness of the storm.
"My message today: Don't relax. Don't get complacent. Stay on guard. This is a powerful storm that can kill. Today, the threat becomes a reality."
So far, 108 shelters have been open for Florence evacuees. Those shelters have more than 7,000 people in them.
Officials reminded residents to refrain from driving through standing water and using generators inside of their home.
Wells Fargo also announced there were closing 47 branches in North Carolina on Thursday.
9:30 a.m.
During a news conference, officials with Federal Emergency Management Agency urged people to remain alert.
"Just because the wind speeds came down and the intensity of this storm came down to a Cat. 2, please do not let your guard down," a FEMA official said while warning that the storm surge would still be strong.
Around 9:30 a.m Thursday, the Category 2 storm was about 170 miles east-southeast of Wilmington 220 miles east of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
5 a.m.
The storm could make landfall around 2 a.m. Friday anywhere from Cape Lookout to Wilmington.
When it does make landfall it is expected to be a Category 1 with winds of 105 mph.
It will then turn into a Tropical Storm on Saturday as it heads south.
4:30 a.m.
Watches have now been replaced with warnings. Hurricane Warning = sustained winds 74mph or greater. TS Warning = sustained winds 39-73mph #ncwx pic.twitter.com/Y1nwVEC6s9— Don Schwenneker (@BigweatherABC11) September 13, 2018
A Flash Flood Watch was issued for Chatham, Davidson, Edgecombe, Franklin, Nash, Randolph, Wake, Wilson, Anson, Harnett, Hoke, Johnston, Montgomery, Moore, Richmond, Scotland, and Stanly counties.
Many parts of the Triangle could see up to 15 inches of rain.
Florence outlook for the rest of the week
The National Hurricane Center said Wednesday evening that the storm is expected to bring a life-threatening storm surge and rainfall to the Carolinas as it approaches the coast Thursday and Friday.
Residents in the path of Florence should prepare for significant wind damage that will lead to utility outages; winds with 120 mph gusts may reach North Carolina Thursday.
Coastal locations and areas near the mouths of the Pamlico and Neuse rivers could see major storm surge flooding.
Florence will weaken to a tropical storm on Friday over northeast South Carolina and then move deeper into South Carolina on Sunday.
If Florence does not come far enough inland, it could still be a hurricane on Saturday.
Heavy rain will continue across the area and especially southward into South Carolina on Sunday but the damaging winds will subside.
Florence should continue to weaken into a Tropical Depression on Sunday, but it will still cause the flooding to shift into the foothills and the eastern slopes of the Appalachians of North and South Carolina Sunday into Monday.
