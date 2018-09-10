HURRICANE FLORENCE

Mandatory evacuations issued ahead of Hurricane Florence

Ed Crump reports from the Outer Banks as evacuations are underway.

As Hurricane Florence strengthens, multiple counties are issuing mandatory evacuation orders for residents and visitors.

North Topsail Beach announced it will begin mandatory evacuation procedures Tuesday at 8 a.m.


Bertie County - voluntary evacuation of waterfront and low-lying areas effective Wednesday.

RELATED: Schools cancel classes, sporting events in jeopardy ahead of Hurricane Florence

RELATED: Florence becomes Category 4 hurricane, continues to rapidly strengthen
Dare County issued a mandatory evacuation order for all visitors and residents of Hatteras Island that will go into effect Monday at 12 p.m.

A mandatory evacuation order for those in other areas of Dare County goes into effect Tuesday at 7 a.m.

Governor Cooper on the latest developments of Hurricane Florence



Brunswick County ordered a mandatory evacuation for residents who live in low-lying and flood-prone areas or substandard or mobile homes, beginning at 7 a.m. Tuesday.

Downloading the ABC11 app is the best way to stay up-to-date on the latest conditions from Hurricane Florence.



Currituck County - mandatory evacuation for Currituck Outer Banks (Corolla and Carova) effective 7a.m.

Hyde County - mandatory evacuation for visitors to Ocracoke effective Monday, Sept. 10; mandatory evacuation for residents to Ocracoke effective Tuesday.

New Hanover County - mandatory evacuation for the University of North Carolina at Wilmington.

Onslow County - voluntary evacuation of unincorporated areas and Surf City effective Monday, Sept 10; mandatory evacuation of Topsail Beach effective Tuesday, Sept 11

In the meantime, the U.S. Navy is sending nearly 30 of its Virginia-based ships out to sea.

Navy spokeswoman Alana Garas said the ships will disembark Monday from naval bases including the world's largest in Norfolk. The ships will head to portions of the Atlantic where they can avoid the storm.

Some ships will stay behind because they're undergoing maintenance and may be tied down with additional mooring and storm lines.

Meanwhile, naval bases near Virginia's coast are also sandbagging flood prone areas and topping off fuel generators.

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster issued a mandatory evacuation for all coastal zones starting Tuesday.

Forecasters at the National Hurricane Center have said Florence is expected to be an extremely dangerous storm by the time it nears the coast of South Carolina or North Carolina on Thursday.

Are you hurricane ready? An emergency kit could save your life

HOW TO PREPARE FOR A HURRICANE
