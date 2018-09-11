HURRICANE FLORENCE

Mandatory evacuations issued ahead of Hurricane Florence

Ed Crump reports from the Outer Banks as evacuations are underway.

As Hurricane Florence strengthens, multiple counties are issuing mandatory evacuation orders for residents and visitors.

Downloading the ABC11 app is the best way to stay up-to-date on the latest conditions from Hurricane Florence.
Here's a list of evacuation orders:
Mandatory:

Pamlico County
North Topsail Beach
Dare County
Tyrrell County
Brunswick County (residents who live in low-lying and flood-prone areas or substandard or mobile homes)
Ocracoke Beach
Currituck Outer Banks (visitors)
University of North Carolina at Wilmington
Atlantic Beach
Indian Beach
Emerald Isle Beach
Kure Beach
Pine Knoll Shores
Emerald Isle
Wrightsville Beach
Oak Island (visitors)
Holden (visitors)

Voluntary:

Bertie County
Onslow County
Surf City

RELATED: Schools cancel classes, sporting events in jeopardy ahead of Hurricane Florence

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster issued a mandatory evacuation for all coastal zones starting Tuesday.

Forecasters at the National Hurricane Center have said Florence is expected to be an extremely dangerous storm by the time it nears the coast of South Carolina or North Carolina on Thursday.

EMBED More News Videos

Are you hurricane ready? An emergency kit could save your life


HOW TO PREPARE FOR A HURRICANE
