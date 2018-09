EMBED >More News Videos Are you hurricane ready? An emergency kit could save your life

As Hurricane Florence strengthens , multiple counties are issuing mandatory evacuation orders for residents and visitors.Pamlico CountyNorth Topsail BeachDare CountyTyrrell CountyBrunswick County (residents who live in low-lying and flood-prone areas or substandard or mobile homes)Ocracoke BeachCurrituck Outer Banks (visitors)University of North Carolina at WilmingtonAtlantic BeachIndian BeachEmerald Isle BeachKure BeachPine Knoll ShoresEmerald IsleWrightsville BeachOak Island (visitors)Holden (visitors)Bertie CountyOnslow CountySurf CitySouth Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster issued a mandatory evacuation for all coastal zones starting Tuesday.Forecasters at the National Hurricane Center have said Florence is expected to be an extremely dangerous storm by the time it nears the coast of South Carolina or North Carolina on Thursday.