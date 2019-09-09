Feeling Like Summer This Week

After dealing with Hurricane Dorian last week, this week should be a breeze!A weak front will help trigger a shower or storm mainly northeast of the Triangle, otherwise it will be warm and humid tonight with lows in the upper 60s and low 70s.Tuesday will be a dry and seasonable day, although a bit humid. Morning clouds will be give way to partial sunshine and highs in the mid and upper 80s.A large upper level high pressure system will expand eastward by the middle and end of the week, and that's going to send our temperatures back into the 90s. Highs on Wednesday will be about 90, then low and mid 90s for Thursday.By Friday, shower chances return and temperatures will back off a bit, but it's going to remain warm and humid through the end of the week and the weekend.Have a great evening,Chris