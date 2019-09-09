Weather

Feeling Like Summer This Week

After dealing with Hurricane Dorian last week, this week should be a breeze!
A weak front will help trigger a shower or storm mainly northeast of the Triangle, otherwise it will be warm and humid tonight with lows in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Tuesday will be a dry and seasonable day, although a bit humid. Morning clouds will be give way to partial sunshine and highs in the mid and upper 80s.

A large upper level high pressure system will expand eastward by the middle and end of the week, and that's going to send our temperatures back into the 90s. Highs on Wednesday will be about 90, then low and mid 90s for Thursday.

By Friday, shower chances return and temperatures will back off a bit, but it's going to remain warm and humid through the end of the week and the weekend.

Have a great evening,

Chris


Check the radar anytime with the free AccuWeather app for iPhone and Android today!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherwake countydurham countycumberland countyorange countysnowweatherraindurham county news
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man arrested, accused of stabbing 4 family members
GMA surprises Raleigh mother of 5 on live television
President Trump's tour of Dorian damage canceled due to weather
President Trump to hold rally in Fayetteville tonight
2 tropical waves in Atlantic have low chance of developing into storms
8-year-old North Carolina girl releases second book
Organization founded by 9th Wonder hosts school supply drive in Raleigh
Show More
Investigation underway after Orange County woman found dead in yard
Durham student apartment gets new windows after April gas explosion
Rocky Mount murder suspect arrested in Fayetteville
The 411: 4 headlines to get you through Monday, Sept. 9
5-year-old among victims of Columbus Co. triple homicide
More TOP STORIES News