Mandatory evacuations issued for Dare County ahead of Hurricane Florence

DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) --As Hurricane Florence strengthens, Dare County is issuing mandatory evacuation orders for residents and visitors.
Dare County issued a mandatory evacuation order for all visitors and residents of Hatteras Island that will go into effect Monday at 12 p.m.
A mandatory evacuation order for those in other areas of Dare County goes into effect Tuesday at 7:00 a.m.
