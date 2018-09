Mandatory evacuations issued for Dare County ahead of Hurricane Florence

A mandatory evacuation order for all visitors & residents on #Hatteras Island will be in effect Monday, September 10 at 12 p.m. A mandatory evacuation for residents and visitors in other areas of Dare County goes into effect beginning Tuesday, September 11 at 7:00 a.m. #OBX pic.twitter.com/hXwxVjcR1P — Dare County EM (@DareCountyEM) September 10, 2018

As Hurricane Florence strengthens , Dare County is issuing mandatory evacuation orders for residents and visitors.Dare County issued a mandatory evacuation order for all visitors and residents of Hatteras Island that will go into effect Monday at 12 p.m.A mandatory evacuation order for those in other areas of Dare County goes into effect Tuesday at 7:00 a.m.