HURRICANE FLORENCE

Mandatory evacuations issued for Dare County ahead of Hurricane Florence

On Monday, state officials are trying to decide where to send resources to help aid with Hurricane Florence

DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) --
As Hurricane Florence strengthens, Dare County is issuing mandatory evacuation orders for residents and visitors.

RELATED: Florence regains major hurricane status as Category 3 storm

Dare County issued a mandatory evacuation order for all visitors and residents of Hatteras Island that will go into effect Monday at 12 p.m.

A mandatory evacuation order for those in other areas of Dare County goes into effect Tuesday at 7:00 a.m.
Are you hurricane ready? An emergency kit could save your life

