Marco weakens, Laura grows stronger as both systems eye the Gulf

5am Update from @NHC_Atlantic on #marco #laura Both of them are still tropical storms and both are moving closer to the US #Tropics pic.twitter.com/stFqFkWJzw — 𝘿𝙤𝙣 𝙎𝙘𝙝𝙬𝙚𝙣𝙣𝙚𝙠𝙚𝙧 (@BigweatherABC11) August 24, 2020

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=6241899" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> ABC11 gets you storm ready for hurricane season amid a pandemic. Watch the full one-hour special.

Marco will make landfall Tuesday and Laura will make landfall Wednesday.



This could be the first time we have two hurricanes in the Gulf.



For North Carolina, Laura brings the possibility of rain Friday and Saturday.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=6242571" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Since we are still dealing with COVID-19 during hurricane season your hurricane kit might look a little different this year.

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Marco weakened back to a tropical storm Sunday night but continues to approach the Louisiana coast, according to the National Hurricane Center. Meanwhile, models show Tropical Storm Laura strengthening into a hurricane before also moving into the Gulf states.Tropical Storm Marco currently has maximum sustained winds of 60 miles per hour, with gusts reaching up to 70 miles per hour. The storm is moving northwest through the Gulf of Mexico at 10 miles per hour. At 5 a.m., Marco was 115 miles south-southeast of the mouth of the Mississippi River.Marco is expected to make landfall on the Louisiana coast late Monday into early Tuesday. The storm will likely bring heavy rain, gusty winds and significant storm surge to parts of the gulf coast Monday.Tropical Storm Laura is hovering over Cuba on Monday morning, about 175 miles east/southwest of Cayo Largo. Some land interaction could limit strengthening, but Laura is now expected to make landfall possibly as a Category 2 hurricane close to the same area as Marco. Laura has prompted a Tropical Storm Warning for parts of the Florida keys while eastern Cuba and Jamaica are expected to get heavy rain Monday.Laura now has maximum sustained winds at 65 miles per hour with gusts up to 75 mph and is moving west-northwest at 21 mph. Most models have Laura making landfall anywhere from Houston to New Orleans.