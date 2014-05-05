Weather

More Clouds Today, Rounds of Rain for Friday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Cloudiness has returned in force across the Triangle as we're seeing increasing amounts of mid- and high-level moisture ahead of the arrival of the moisture from Beta. We are not likely to see much, if any, sun today as the high pressure area that gave us the stretch of beautiful weather move out of the area. Instead, the moisture will move in from the west, being pulled well away from the center of Beta by a disturbance moving through the Tennessee Valley. We could see some light rain get pulled through western and northern parts of the viewing area through the day. However, a lot of that probably won't reach the ground as it is still quite dry, and what does fall will mainly be sprinkles.

A stronger trough will push through the Ohio Valley tonight and then eastward through Virginia and North Carolina into tomorrow. This will push the bulk of the rain through the region, with the heaviest during the day tomorrow into tomorrow evening. An inch of rain, perhaps two, seems most likely. However, downpours cannot be ruled out due to the tropical nature of the rainfall, and this could give locally higher amounts. Flooding does not seem likely and neither does thunder.


That feature will push offshore early Saturday, and take the moisture away with it. There will continue to be a lot of low-level moisture in place as the flow turns east to northeast, so clouds are likely to hold on through the day, even as we dry out aloft. A weak high will build across the area for Sunday, and it should be able to bring back some sunshine. It will be warm and humid.

Have a great Thursday!


Big Weather

