Rain followed by Snow & Ice Tomorrow

A quick burst of wet, heavy snow and ice preceded by morning rain arrives in central North Carolina come tomorrow.The National Weather Service in Raleigh has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for all of central North Carolina except for a few counties in the sandhills. The system begins with rain by the mid-morning hours before turning to snow by the afternoon. The transition to snow occurs first for counties in the northwest while counties in the southeast will begin to see snow by the late afternoon or early evening hours. Expect delays during the evening rush hour from snow and potentially a light glaze of ice.Snow accumulations will be limited due to warm ground temperatures. In addition, there is a limited supply of cold air that does not manage to arrive until most of the storm is over. The entire storm will come to an end by Friday around midnight or 1am.Friday's forecast paints a much different picture. Expect loads of sunshine with high temperatures only reaching into the upper 30s.This weekend will be dry with loads of sunshine and highs in the 50s.Safe travels tomorrow!Robert Johnson