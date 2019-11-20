Nice Again Thursday

Nice weather sticks around Thursday, but rain arrives Saturday.High pressure stays in control Thursday leading another nice day. Highs will top out near 60 degrees.Clouds increase Friday as high pressure shifts east of the state. Meanwhile, a cold front will start to move into the region. Southwest flow will warm highs to the low to mid 60s. Rain chances will also go up Friday night as the front nears central North Carolina.Saturday will be wet and cloudy as the front moves through the state. Most of the rain will fall Saturday afternoon through the overnight hours. A disturbance will swing through the area Sunday and that could squeeze out a stray shower. Most of us stay dry with partly sunny skies.The start of next week will be dry with seasonable highs due to high pressure settling in. Another storm system will move through mid-week, and that could give us rain Wednesday or Thursday.Have a great day!-Brittany Bell