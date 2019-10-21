weather

Severe storms could bring damaging winds on Tuesday

By
We are watching for the risk of severe weather on Tuesday.



A potent cold front will swing through and bring a line of storms that put the entire viewing area under some level of risk.

Most of the area is under a category 2, or slight, risk according to the Storm Prediction Center.

As far as the type of threats:



Many places may not see severe weather, but the potential is there, that's why we are giving you a head's up. Now let's look at the timing.



This timing certainly could change depending on the speed of the storms and how the front interacts as it moves through the mountains. Rainfall totals should be around a 1/2-inch or less, so not really worried about flooding. Do watch out for the leaves on the roads though! Once they gather in an area and get wet, it's just like stopping on ice! Stay safe.
