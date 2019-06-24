A Few Showers Tonight

Biggest threat for severe weather in the mountains today with gusty winds and hail. The Marginal Risk (Cat 1 of 5) does extend into our western most counties. #ncwx pic.twitter.com/yDjPxm8AdT— Don Schwenneker (@BigweatherABC11) June 24, 2019
By Tuesday, highs will still reach the low 90s with high humidity. Heat index values will top out near 100 degrees so make sure to be cautious if you have to work outdoors. A weak cold front will move through the state late Tuesday, but don't get too excited. That front will do little to cool us down, but it will bring down the humidity just a tad.
A ridge of high pressure will build in across the east coast for the remainder of the week. That means the heat and humidity continues. Highs will reach the low 90s through the weekend. A few afternoon pop up storms are possible Friday throughout the weekend as well.
Brittany Bell
