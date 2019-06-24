Weather

A Few Showers Tonight

A cold front approaching the Appalachians will spark a line of showers and storms across the area tonight. That line will push into Central North Carolina, but it will weaken tremendously by the time it gets to our area. A few showers are possible between 11pm-3am especially for spots along and west of a line from Raleigh to Fayetteville. The severe threat will mainly stay west of us.



By Tuesday, highs will still reach the low 90s with high humidity. Heat index values will top out near 100 degrees so make sure to be cautious if you have to work outdoors. A weak cold front will move through the state late Tuesday, but don't get too excited. That front will do little to cool us down, but it will bring down the humidity just a tad.

A ridge of high pressure will build in across the east coast for the remainder of the week. That means the heat and humidity continues. Highs will reach the low 90s through the weekend. A few afternoon pop up storms are possible Friday throughout the weekend as well.

Have a great evening!
Brittany Bell




