Spotty Showers Today

Our recent stretch of pleasant weather comes to an end for today as the threat for rain returns. This may be the only bump in the forecast now through midweek as drier weather arrives by tonight.A disturbance moves across the southeastern United States today that will help generate disorganized showers for the Triangle area this afternoon and into the early evening.Drier air, along with weak ridging, arrives tonight allowing skies to clear out for Tuesday and part of Wednesday with a pleasant mid-week for the area.Attention turns to Wednesday night and into early Thursday as yet another disturbance slides east along the Gulf coast, the Deep South and across the southeastern U.S. This system may remain just south of the WTVD viewing area during this time thanks to ridging over North Carolina, but we will contend with more clouds by Wednesday afternoon into Wednesday night and Thursday.Computer forecast models then diverge with how to handle the evolution of a storm system starting on Friday. While there are differences with these computer models, rain should fall across parts of North Carolina for the 11th weekend in a row.Rain showers arrive late Friday with showers into Saturday and early Sunday. The intensity of this rainfall will depend on how this storm system evolves.Have a great Monday and take the umbrella just in case!Bigweather