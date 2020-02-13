Weather

Summertime Heat All Week

By
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Saharan dust will reach its peak for central North Carolina tonight and tomorrow morning, allowing for a nice sunset and sunrise. Though the best view will be along the coastal locations where the dust is more apparent.

We are in a typical summertime pattern which will provide hazy, hot and humid conditions. Temperatures will be seasonable with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s. Each day provides a slight chance of an afternoon/evening shower or thunderstorm, but Wednesday and Thursday will provide the most showers and storms for central North Carolina.

If you snag any cool sunsets or sunrises, send me a message on Twitter (@RobJohnsonABC11) or Facebook (Robert Johnson WTVD).

Be Well & Stay Safe!
Robert Johnson

