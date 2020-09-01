flooding

Cars become stuck in Raleigh floodwaters as flash flood warning continues in Wake County

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Heavy rains across central North Carolina caused many cars in Raleigh to stall and become trapped in floodwater.



Chris Hohmann said the doppler is estimating 2 to 5 inches in the Triangle but more in other spots. The National Weather Service office in west Raleigh reported receiving 3.48 inches of rain Monday.



DeJuan Hoggard spoke to drivers who got stuck on Millbrook Road Tuesday night.



CHECK FULL DOPPLER HERE

Tim Pulliam also experienced floodwaters near downtown Raleigh.

WATCH:
EMBED More News Videos

Cars stuck in flooding near downtown Raleigh. Tim Pulliam reports.



On Interstate 40, a four-vehicle crash near Lake Wheeler Road in Raleigh will likely have the eastbound lanes shut down for several hours. Police say after 1 a.m. the driver of a tractor-trailer hydroplaned, causing the tractor-trailer to turn on its side. As a wrecker operator tried to get the tractor-trailer upright, the wrecker was hit by a FedEx truck, which jack-knifed and then hit a Wake County EMS vehicle. No one was injured.

Johnston County was also hit hard. Interstate 95 was temporarily closed near Four Oaks and a swift water rescue team responded to Galilee Road in Smithfield. Part of the road was washed out.

EMBED More News Videos

A swift water rescue team arrived at Galilee Road in Smithfield overnight to help someone.



A Flash Flood Warning is in effect for Wake and Johnston counties until 7 a.m. Several creeks and streams in the area flooded.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherraleighncfloodingwater rescueraleigh newsflash flooding
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FLOODING
Photos: Hurricane Katrina made landfall in 2005
Strong storms invade central NC
'We were all very lucky': Strangers save family from flood
4 years later, Goldsboro man finally gets hurricane relief money
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: Free COVID-19 test site opens at Raleigh church Tuesday
Cooper to talk Tuesday about next phase of COVID-19 reopening
Tropical Depression 15 forms off NC coast
Fort Bragg vet transports 3 trailers of supplies to Louisiana
Zoom Thanksgiving? Summer of COVID could give way to bleaker fall
Doctors want you to know the signs of colon cancer
Nash County names new K-9 after fallen deputy
Show More
A look at how Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools prepped for this year
Durham City Council appoints Freelon to Ward Three seat
NC State to begin fall sports season without spectators
'Enough is enough': UNC coach Mack Brown posts anti-racism video
Chapel Hill mayor talks COVID-19's impact on university community
More TOP STORIES News